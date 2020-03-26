Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Harper "Cappy" Danielson. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Cappy" Harper Danielson of Butler died peacefully on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Oct. 28, 1939, in East Orange, N.J., to Fred and Annette Harper, who preceded her in death.

Cappy is survived by her three children, Holly (Jay) Miller of Sewickley, Amy (William) Reik of Sarasota, Fla., and David (Amy) Cook of Hampton.

She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, James (Lauren), Tyler, Duncan, Chadwick, Haley, Trey, Chase, Harper, Allison and Megan; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Weston and Hudson; and the-one-and-only, Michael "Mickey" Haley.

Later in life, Cappy enjoyed an adoring partnership with Tom Smith and his loving family, his son, Tommy, his daughter, Jayne, and his grandchildren, Macie and Braden.

Cappy lived a full life actively working until she was 78 years young and will miss her many friends in real estate and interior design in the region. Those who knew her well, know Cappy's legacy is marked by her immense heart for those in need and endless compassion for her friends and family.

Cappy was an avid golfer and enjoyed her regular "Tuesday's at Two" gatherings, playing bridge, travel, and of course her favorite food - bacon!

Cappy was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Butler, an 18-year member of Butler Elks Lodge, a proud member of the Non-Member Club, former member of the Butler Country Club, and could often be seen at various Shrine dinners, and dances around town.

DANIELSON - The family of Katherine "Cappy" Harper Danielson, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, will plan a memorial service and celebration of life at a future date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cappy's memory to support patient care at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at 412-623-4700, or to the - Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences can be given at



Katherine "Cappy" Harper Danielson of Butler died peacefully on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.She was born Oct. 28, 1939, in East Orange, N.J., to Fred and Annette Harper, who preceded her in death.Cappy is survived by her three children, Holly (Jay) Miller of Sewickley, Amy (William) Reik of Sarasota, Fla., and David (Amy) Cook of Hampton.She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, James (Lauren), Tyler, Duncan, Chadwick, Haley, Trey, Chase, Harper, Allison and Megan; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Weston and Hudson; and the-one-and-only, Michael "Mickey" Haley.Later in life, Cappy enjoyed an adoring partnership with Tom Smith and his loving family, his son, Tommy, his daughter, Jayne, and his grandchildren, Macie and Braden.Cappy lived a full life actively working until she was 78 years young and will miss her many friends in real estate and interior design in the region. Those who knew her well, know Cappy's legacy is marked by her immense heart for those in need and endless compassion for her friends and family.Cappy was an avid golfer and enjoyed her regular "Tuesday's at Two" gatherings, playing bridge, travel, and of course her favorite food - bacon!Cappy was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Butler, an 18-year member of Butler Elks Lodge, a proud member of the Non-Member Club, former member of the Butler Country Club, and could often be seen at various Shrine dinners, and dances around town.DANIELSON - The family of Katherine "Cappy" Harper Danielson, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, will plan a memorial service and celebration of life at a future date.Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cappy's memory to support patient care at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at 412-623-4700, or to the - Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.