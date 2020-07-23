1/
Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella, 94, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Newhaven Memory Care in Butler.
Born Dec. 28, 1925, in Crabtree, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Jurtinus Nalevanko.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Seezox of Butler; four sons, Michael Ricciardella and his wife, Darlene, of Butler, Kenneth Ricciardella and his wife, Karen, of Butler, Anthony Ricciardella of Emlenton, and Mark Ricciardella and his wife, Diane, of Peyton, Colo.; two brothers, John Nalevanko of Crabtree, Pa., and Tom Nalevanko and his wife, Mary Ann, of Crabtree, Pa.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ricciardella, who passed away on July 22, 1999; one son-in-law, John Seezox; six sisters; one brother; and three grandchildren.
We all love you, Mom. May you rest in peace.
RICCIARDELLA - There will be no visitation for Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved