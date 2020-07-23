Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella, 94, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Newhaven Memory Care in Butler.
Born Dec. 28, 1925, in Crabtree, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Jurtinus Nalevanko.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Seezox of Butler; four sons, Michael Ricciardella and his wife, Darlene, of Butler, Kenneth Ricciardella and his wife, Karen, of Butler, Anthony Ricciardella of Emlenton, and Mark Ricciardella and his wife, Diane, of Peyton, Colo.; two brothers, John Nalevanko of Crabtree, Pa., and Tom Nalevanko and his wife, Mary Ann, of Crabtree, Pa.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ricciardella, who passed away on July 22, 1999; one son-in-law, John Seezox; six sisters; one brother; and three grandchildren.
We all love you, Mom. May you rest in peace.
RICCIARDELLA - There will be no visitation for Katherine "Kay" Ricciardella, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
.