Kathleen C. Loebig Rombach, 80, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Kathy was born Oct. 7, 1939, and was the daughter of Mary and Joseph Loebig.

She was a caring sister to Ethel (Mitzi) Eddinger, a lifelong resident of McKees Rocks. Kathy provided companionship and friendship to Mitzi throughout her long and happy life.

Kathy was raised in Pittsburgh, where she attended St. Leo grade school and graduated from St. Benedict High School.

Growing up, Kathy enjoyed playing basketball, ice skating, bowling and swimming. She had many lifelong friends, whom she stayed in contact with throughout the years.

On Aug. 7, 1965, Kathy married Martin J. Rombach and was a loyal and devoted wife for 54 wonderful years. They had four children, Kimberly, JoAnn, Michael (Antoniette Kelly) and Donald (Kristine Horchar); 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was very supportive and proud of their academic achievements, involvement in extracurricular activities and sporting events.

Kathy could often be found working in her beautiful yard or cooking bountiful meals for her family.

She was an enthusiastic fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She also greatly enjoyed dining out and visiting a casino with her husband, Marty.

Kathy was a strong woman with an incredible work ethic. She knew how to cook for a crowd and was a Girl Scout camp cook and school lunch lady for the Seneca Valley School District.

She will be deeply missed for a long, long time.

The family would like to thank the kind, loving and respectful care given by the doctors, and especially the nursing staff, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

ROMBACH - A celebration of the life of Kathleen C. Loebig Rombach, who died Friday, March 27, 2020, will be held at a future date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

