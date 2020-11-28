1/1
Kathleen "Kathy" Cadugan
1944 - 2020
Kathleen J. Cadugan, 76, of Butler passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born April 14, 1944, in New Brighton, Pa., she was the daughter of Lester H. Veiock and Mildred Kaufman Veiock
Kathy worked as a teaching assistant for Intermediate Unit IV, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed gardening.
Surviving are her husband, David Cadugan, whom she married Aug. 3, 1963; her son, Douglas Cadugan of Winter Haven, Fla.; her daughter, Jennifer (Ernie) Barger of South Charleston, W.Va.; one brother, Robert Veiock of Pittsburgh; and one sister, Susan (Bernard) Weakland of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
CADUGAN - There will be no visitation or services for Kathleen J. Cadugan, who died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to His Kids Christian School Scholarship Fund, c/o Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Dr., Butler, PA 16002.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
