Kathleen D. Sasse Kelley, 56, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born Dec. 31, 1962, in Butler, she was the daughter of Allen D. Sasse and Shirley Logan Sasse.

Kathy was a graduate of Knoch High School. She worked at Moonlight Mushroom Farm, Dynamic Ceramics and Associated Ceramics.

She was a member of the Buffalo Valley Pool League, Saxonburg Fireman's Club and the Saxonburg .

Kathy loved to go to camp, play pool, watch sunsets and spend time with her friends and family.

Surviving are her loving son, Brandon (Teri) Kale of Saxonburg; her grandson, Aiden Kale of Saxonburg; her best friends, Sonia Carson of Saxonburg and Ed Kosinski of Saxonburg; her mother, Shirley Logan Sasse of Cabot; her siblings, Ronald (Debbie) Sasse of Sarver, Russell (Joyce) Sasse of Worthington and Diane Mahan of Saxonburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kelley; and her sisters, Kimberly Sasse and Deborah Sasse.

KELLEY - There will be no visitation or services for Kathleen D. Sasse Kelley, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Association.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

For more information, please visit



