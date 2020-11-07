1/1
Kathleen Delores Lutz
Kathleen Delores Kiefer Lutz, 72, of Butler passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 2, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Kiefer and Betty Cartwright Kiefer.

Kathleen was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

She was employed at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a nurse's aide, retiring in 2013, after more than 25 years of service. She was the consummate caregiver, always putting others before herself.

She loved gardening and she especially loved her flowers. Most of all, Kathleen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Richard L. Lutz Jr. and his wife, Sherri, of Easton, Pa., Mark E. Lutz and his wife, Shannon, of Harrisville, Jeffrey A. Lutz Sr. and his wife, Christine, of Callery, and Julia C. Coat and her husband, Chris, of McCandless Township; her grandchildren, Bethany Dawn, Brittany Lynn, Victoria Ann, Hunter, Mia, Charise Lynn, Jeffrey Allan Jr., Mari Tegan and Kazumi Amelia; her great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Richland and Jeffrey Allan III; her siblings, Tony Kiefer and his wife, Patty, of Portersville, Thomas Kiefer and his wife, Sally, of Callery, Debbie Heffley of Bakerstown, and Theresa Bricker of Connoquenessing; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Richard L. Lutz Sr., whom she married April 8, 1967, and who passed away Jan. 11, 2015; and her two brothers-in-law, Greg Heffly and Randy Bricker.

LUTZ - Friends of Kathleen Delores Kiefer Lutz, who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A blessing service will be held following the visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
