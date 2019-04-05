Kathleen J. Phillips, 83, of Rogers, Ark., passed away on March 11 in Rogers.
She was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Butler, the daughter of Charles Roy Campbell and Tereasa Fundarik.
She worked as a hairstylist and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Rogers.
She is survived by her children, James Keith Phillips, Jeffery Lee Phillips and Colleen L. Simrell; her siblings, Chuck Campbell, Patty Kelley and Dick Campbell; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Lloyd) Phillips.
PHILLIPS - Visitation services for Kathleen J. Phillips, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, were held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, Ark.
