Kathleen Joan (Ward) Matteson of Kingston, N.Y., formerly of Butler, was called to her heavenly home Aug. 10, 2020.
She was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Butler, to James C. Ward Sr. and Mary Groves Ward.
She was a 1969 Knoch High School graduate.
She attended Butler Beauty School and Grand Rapids Baptist Bible College.
She enjoyed singing and writing music and short stories, and bingo and casinos. She enjoyed life, living it to the fullest in various locations across the country. She had a special love of St. Petersburg, Fla., where she will be laid to rest.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Ray Fipos; her six children, Stephanie (Chaz) Adams, Jennifer (Autora) Matteson, Travis (Jacqueline) Matteson, Clayton (Jenny Rebecca) Matteson, Leonard (Melanie) Gorman and Janna Ward; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and her sisters, Carol (Allan) Albright and Lisa Oesterling.
She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, James C. Ward Jr.
MATTESON - Friends of Kathleen Joan (Ward) Matteson, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.