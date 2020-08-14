1/1
Kathleen Joan Matteson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Joan (Ward) Matteson of Kingston, N.Y., formerly of Butler, was called to her heavenly home Aug. 10, 2020.

She was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Butler, to James C. Ward Sr. and Mary Groves Ward.

She was a 1969 Knoch High School graduate.

She attended Butler Beauty School and Grand Rapids Baptist Bible College.

She enjoyed singing and writing music and short stories, and bingo and casinos. She enjoyed life, living it to the fullest in various locations across the country. She had a special love of St. Petersburg, Fla., where she will be laid to rest.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Ray Fipos; her six children, Stephanie (Chaz) Adams, Jennifer (Autora) Matteson, Travis (Jacqueline) Matteson, Clayton (Jenny Rebecca) Matteson, Leonard (Melanie) Gorman and Janna Ward; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and her sisters, Carol (Allan) Albright and Lisa Oesterling.

She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, James C. Ward Jr.

MATTESON - Friends of Kathleen Joan (Ward) Matteson, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved