Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Joyce "Kathy" D''Adamo. View Sign Service Information Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Barrington 149 West Main St. Barrington , IL 60010 (847)-381-3411 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Joyce Skrak D'Adamo, 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Barrington, Ill.

Born April 2, 1963, Kathy grew up in Prospect, and was the daughter of Lucille Sechan Skrak and the late Robert J. Skrak.

She later made her permanent home in Illinois, where she met the love of her life, Mark D'Adamo. They were married July 25, 1998.

Kathy owned and ran her company, Angles on Design Inc., which will continue under the family leadership. Her employees, clients and suppliers have all expressed that they feel like part of her extended family.

Kathy was everyone's best friend and rock in their times of need, and she was the most genuine and generous person. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Kathy is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Mark D'Adamo, and their children, Jennifer Weech (Erik), Roxanne Belmonte (Gino), Mark D'Adamo II and Blaz D'Adamo; and their grandchildren, Jeffery Sullivan, Angelo Belmonte and Wynter Weech.

She is also survived by her mother, Lucille Skrak of Prospect; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laurie and Pat D'Adamo; her siblings, Robert "Jim" Skrak of Prospect, Rosanne McLaughlin of Prospect and Christine Skrak (Javier Nieva) of Seattle, Wash.; Mark's siblings, Sharon Lanera (Armand) and Diane Bieniarz (James); and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Skrak, who passed away May 22, 2012; and her sister, Susan Taimuty, who passed away Oct. 6, 2019.

D'ADAMO - Friends and family of Kathleen Joyce Skrak D'Adamo, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be received from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St., Barrington, Ill.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday from St. Anne Catholic Community, Barrington.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for her son, Blaz's college education. Should friends desire, contributions may be made by following this link https://



Kathleen Joyce Skrak D'Adamo, 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home in Barrington, Ill.Born April 2, 1963, Kathy grew up in Prospect, and was the daughter of Lucille Sechan Skrak and the late Robert J. Skrak.She later made her permanent home in Illinois, where she met the love of her life, Mark D'Adamo. They were married July 25, 1998.Kathy owned and ran her company, Angles on Design Inc., which will continue under the family leadership. Her employees, clients and suppliers have all expressed that they feel like part of her extended family.Kathy was everyone's best friend and rock in their times of need, and she was the most genuine and generous person. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.Kathy is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Mark D'Adamo, and their children, Jennifer Weech (Erik), Roxanne Belmonte (Gino), Mark D'Adamo II and Blaz D'Adamo; and their grandchildren, Jeffery Sullivan, Angelo Belmonte and Wynter Weech.She is also survived by her mother, Lucille Skrak of Prospect; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laurie and Pat D'Adamo; her siblings, Robert "Jim" Skrak of Prospect, Rosanne McLaughlin of Prospect and Christine Skrak (Javier Nieva) of Seattle, Wash.; Mark's siblings, Sharon Lanera (Armand) and Diane Bieniarz (James); and a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Skrak, who passed away May 22, 2012; and her sister, Susan Taimuty, who passed away Oct. 6, 2019.D'ADAMO - Friends and family of Kathleen Joyce Skrak D'Adamo, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be received from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St., Barrington, Ill.The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday from St. Anne Catholic Community, Barrington.Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up for her son, Blaz's college education. Should friends desire, contributions may be made by following this link https:// www.gofundme.com /f/blaz-college-tution-fund. Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close