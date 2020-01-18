Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Kowal. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Kowal, 69, of Butler passed away Jan. 2, 2020 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with her husband at her bedside.

Born April 29, 1950 in Butler, she was a daughter of Michael and Marie Kelly; the loving wife of Michael Kowal; the sister of Bernadette May of Mechanicsburg; the mother of Jennifer Kowal, Erin Downs of Seminole, Fla., and Melissa Lang and her husband, Andrew, of Pittsburgh; and the grandmother of Dylan and Emma Downs and Owen Lang.

Retiring in 2016, she was a periodontal assistant for Dr. James DiPerna of Pittsburgh, a job she adored.

In her spare time, Kathleen loved exercising and socializing at the YMCA, caring for her horses, Bo and Starter, vacationing in the Outer Banks and Caribbean and spending time with her daughters, son-in-law, Andrew, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

The family would also like to mention the care she received from Dr. Virginia Balderston and Dr. Jaideep Behari during the past year. We are so grateful for their compassion and expertise.

Kathleen was a kind and selfless person who was always willing to lend an ear or hand. Her light will not be forgotten and will be carried on by those who loved her.

KOWAL - Per her wishes, services will be private for Kathleen Kowal, who died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Those wishing to express their condolences can make a donation to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, E1540 Biomedical Science Tower, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261, or to Central PA Horse Rescue, 100 Spanglers Road, Lewisbury, PA 17339.

For more information, please visit



