Kathleen L. Osselborn,73, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 24, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Koenig and Anna Mossman Koenig.
Kathy attended St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Township.
She loved spending time with her family, and loved bowling, playing cards and fishing. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 53 years, Ronald W. Osselborn, whom she married on Sept. 1, 1966; her children, Kenneth Osselborn of Butler, Wayne (Patricia) Osselborn of Columbus, Ohio, Ronald (Dana) Osselborn Jr. of Evans City, and Robert Osselborn of McCandless Township; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph (Carol) Koenig of Fredericksburg, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carole Vescio and Roseanne Becker.
OSSELBORN - The family of Kathleen L. Osselborn, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of a service at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Kathy will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019