Kathleen O. Burke, 70, of Butler passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Born May 1, 1949, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Rose Cunningham.
Kathy was a strong woman of faith and was a member of Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township.
She was a loving wife and mother, whose memory will be cherished forever.
Kathy leaves behind her husband, Patrick Burke; her children, Jim (Chrissy) Emrick of Butler, Alicia (Keith) Emrick of Butler, Wayne (Lindsey) Baker of Cranberry Township, and Shannon Burke of Pittsburgh; her stepchildren, Jennifer (Roger) Angert of Butler, Denise (Mark) Koebler of Butler and Nicole Burke of East Butler; her grandchildren, Matthew, Dan, Tanni, Jimmy, Justin, Jesse, Jordan, Kane, Morgan, Kale and Micah; her stepgrandchildren, Arianna, Roger, Teslla, Mark Jr., Destinee and Kaydance; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Patricia Straynick, Chud Cunningham and Dan Cunningham, all of Butler.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Roshelle Emrick; and her brothers, Dick and Tom Cunningham.
BURKE - Due to public health concerns, services will be private for Kathleen O. Burke, who died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Kathy will be laid to rest at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020