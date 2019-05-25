Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Elvira McCandless. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Elvira McCandless, 94, of Slippery Rock passed away at her residence Thursday following a short illness.

She was born April 30, 1925, in Slippery Rock, to Henry J. Reddick and Grace Martin Reddick.

She married Joseph E. McCandless on April 1, 1941, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 1975.

She had worked as a nurse at the former Bashline Hospital in Grove City.

She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.

She loved working on her farm and being with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Robert L. (Darla) McCandless of Slippery Rock; her son-in-law, Bill Kerr of Slippery Rock; her grandchildren, Robert H. McCandless, Betty Jo McCandless, Billie Kerr, Linda Perry of Grove City, Tammy Brown of Forestville, Betsy Welsh of Slippery Rock, Joe Kerr, Jason McCandless of Slippery Rock, and Justin McCandless of Butler.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Jean Kerr; her brothers, Joel "Joe" Reddick and Don Reddick; and two sisters, Mary Bencic and Elsie Ferry.

MCCANDLESS - Family and friends of Kathryn Elvira McCandless, who died Thursday, May 23, 2019, are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Curtis, pastor of Highland Presbyterian Church, presiding.

Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.



