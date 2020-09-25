Kathryn "Kate" Evelyn McCandless Hockenberry, 92, of Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Grove City, formerly of Harrisville and Clintonville, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Orchard Manor.



Mrs. Hockenberry was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Branchton, Pa., the daughter of Thomas G. McCandless and Clara M. McCandless.



She attended Slippery Rock High School.



Mrs. Hockenberry worked for many years as a waitress at "The Spot" (Family Tradition today) in Harrisville, and retired from Kings in Barkeyville.



She was a member of Harrisville United Methodist Church.



She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers. She loved to visit with family and friends. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed looking at their pictures on a smart phone. She collected Fenton Ware (glassware) and lighthouses, which she proudly displayed.



Hats off to Orchard Manor! Orchard Manor became her home for the last 10+ years of her life. Despite her deafness, she loved the daily action and people who came into her life. The nursing staff was always kind and caring to our mother. They always exchanged smiles, waves and high fives in the hallway as her wheelchair went by. The dining room staff looked out for her when she ate, and welcomed her visitors to join in. In her final days and in the time of COVID-19, in their PPE garb, they remained diligent and very focused on her care. Anna Kaufmann, Kindred Hospice worker and former Orchard Manor nurse, was with our mother the final days of her life and attended to her with grace. A million thank-yous to this facility and staff!



Mrs. Hockenberry was preceded in death by her husband, Howard James "Jim" Hockenberry Sr.; a son, Howard James "Jim" Hockenberry Jr.; and a grandson, David McCarthy Jr.



In addition to these deaths, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Ruth Patterson, June Coulter and Clara Coulter; and seven brothers, George, James, Cecil, Woodrow, Howard, Kenneth and infant Madison.



Surviving is one sister, Esther Eller of Erie; many nieces and nephews; two daughters, Jean Ann Bartley and companion, Tracy Frampton, of Slippery Rock, and Rosalyn Cathy and her husband, Joshua Fradel, of Clermont, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Hockenberry of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Brianne and her husband, Charles Stanback, of Tampa, Fla., Amanda and her husband, Andrew Cheresnowski, of Raleigh, N.C., Bronwyn McCarthy and companion, Riley Slack, of Palm Harbor, Fla., Megan Bartley and her companion, John Mackalica, of Butler, and Tyler Bartley of Slippery Rock; and her great-grandchildren, Arella Mackalica and Scarlett Rose Bartley, both of Butler, and Alexander Main of Palm Harbor, Fla.



HOCKENBERRY - A private ceremony by invitation for Kathryn "Kate" Evelyn McCandless Hockenberry, who died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, will be held Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Willard Morse presiding.



Interment will follow at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of New Castle, or Orchard Manor Nursing Home, Grove City.





