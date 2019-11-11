Kathryn J. Brown, 77, of West Sunbury passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Eau Claire, and was the daughter of the late Frank Hughes and the late Irene (Lewis) Vyrvoss Gates.
She retired as a cook from Autumn Grove Care Center.
Kathryn enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing bingo.
Kathryn is survived by her loving husband, Bob Brown; three daughters, Lea (Rick) Stalker of Hilliards, Kelley (Tom) Carr of Boyers and Lisa Padilla of Texas; two sons, Scott Reges of Eau Claire and Billy (Julie) Reges of Emlenton; three stepdaughters, Chris (Don) Stewart, Tina (Brandon) Porter and Makenzie Brown, all of West Sunbury; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by two sisters, Patty (Sonny) McFadden of Clintonville and Joyce Culp of Crown, Pa.; one brother, Kenny (Rita) Hughes of Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Wentling, and one stepson, David Brown.
BROWN - The family of Kathryn J. Brown, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert V. Mathias, retired minister officiating.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019