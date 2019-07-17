Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Jane "Kate, Katie" Luppe. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Memorial service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 E. North St, Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Jane (Thompson) Luppe, 90, of Butler passed away peacefully from this life to the next on Monday at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.

She was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Claytonia, Pa., along with her twin brother, Edward James Thompson. She was the daughter of the late Robert Thompson and Florence (Wolford) Thompson. She was the last living of seven siblings.

Affectionately known as "Kate" or "Miss Katie," she lived her life to the fullest, always trying to walk the "Jesus Walk." She always strove to live her life by the tenets of her faith.

Kate loved to sing and was always able to play any hymn by ear on the piano.

Kate graduated from West Sunbury High School in 1946, and soon after she married her husband, Charles "Chuck" Luppe in 1950. They were married for nearly 51 years before Chuck's passing in 2001.

Wherever she lived, Kate continuously sought to welcome and include others with her own version of God's extravagant welcome. During her years in Butler, she was active in the Christian Women's Club and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

In 1980, she moved to Paris, Texas (where she became known as "Miss Katie") with her husband and twin sons. She applied to Paris Junior College and received her certification as a nurse's aide and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paris, until the family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas.

She always had a strong passion for family and an even stronger passion for helping others.

Kate is survived by four sons and their wives, Scott and Beth of Kalamazoo, Mich., Timothy and Maureen of Nashville, Tenn., John and Connie of Butler, and James and Adina of Fenelton.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Angela and Emory Kincaid, Allison Smith, Melissa and Jordan Moss, Troy Higgins, Rebecca Luppe, Emily (Luppe) and Bryant Rendell, and Abigail Luppe.

She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Samantha; and two great- grandsons, August and Dakota Rendell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Luppe; her stepmother; two brothers, Harold J. and Edward J. Thompson; and four sisters, Pearl Wamboldt, Jean Crispin, Roberta Gardner and Joann Johnson.

LUPPE - A memorial service for Kathryn Jane (Thompson) Luppe, who died Monday, July 15, 2019, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler.

Private burial will be held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Kate may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or the donor's favorite charity.

