Kathryn L. Haney, 70, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020, with her family by her side at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born July 3, 1949, in Mount Pleasant, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Rev. William and Evelyn Gauntz.
Kathryn was a caregiver in the area for older people who were in need of her help.
She was a member of Crossway Community Church in Valencia.
Surviving are her husband, Mark D. Haney, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1975; her daughters, Sarah Brooks (Eric) of Imperial, Mo., and Anna Haney of Middlesex Township; and her grandchildren, Maria Haney and Adela, Eliana and Josiah Brooks.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Gauntz.
HANEY - Friends of Kathryn L. Haney, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Crossway Community Church, 109 Davis Road, Valencia. Please meet at the church.
Burial will be in Center Hill Church Cemetery, Kittanning.
Memorials may be made to Crossway Community Church for distributions to Kathryn's favorite charities.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020