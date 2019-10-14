Kathryn Louise (Albright) Kauffman Godfrey, 87, of Cabot went to her eternal home on Oct. 8, 2019.
Born Jan. 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh, she graduated from Aspinwall High School, then married John Kauffman and had five children.
Later in life, she moved to New York and married Charles Godfrey. After his death, she returned to live in the Kittanning area. For the past 15 years, she enjoyed living at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
She became a Christian when she was 27 years old, and her faith will impact her whole family for the rest of their lives.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Albright) Kaufman of North Carolina; and by her children Brook (David) Gumm, Gretchen Mansell, John (Marie) Kauffman Jr., Katie (David) Miller and Pat (Jim) Trimble; and by four stepchildren. She had 13 grandchildren whom she prayed for daily.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Howard "Fuzz" Albright; and by her first husband, John Kauffman of Covington, Ky.
She was looking forward to being reunited in Heaven with her parents, Howard and Leona (Schor) Albright.
Godfrey - Interment for Kathryn Louise (Albright) Kauffman Godfrey, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, was at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, facilitated by Ball Funeral Chapel.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 14, 2019