Kathryn Tymkiw, 95, of Butler passed away Wednesday evening at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born July 17, 1924, in the Ukraine, she was a daughter of the late Cyril and Xsenia Nazarowetz.
Kathryn was a homemaker, was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lyndora, also St. Mary Magdalene Ladies Guild and had been a longtime pirohi maker.
She is survived by her daughters, Lovie Tymkiw of Butler, and Orycia (Jay) Hammerschmitt of Sewickley; and one grandson, Ryan (Nicole) Hammerschmitt of West Palm Beach, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Tymkiw, whom she married in Germany on Jan. 31, 1946; and who died Aug. 13, 1989.
TYMKIW - Friends of Kathryn Tymkiw, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Parastas services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 21 Evergreen Road, Lyndora. The Rev. Paisius McGrath, pastor, will officiate.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum of Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 26, 2019