Kathy A. "Truck" Grynuck-Beitch, 67, of Lyndora passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
She was born Sept. 6, 1953, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Raymond N. and Irene (Lonchena) Grynuck.
Kathy served her country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
She was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Lyndora, the American Legion Post 778, the Joseph T. Black Post 249 and the Lyndora Slovak Club.
Kathy enjoyed traditional holidays with her family, cooking, Westerns and football, especially the Steelers. She loved to play cards and dice with her family and friends.
Kathy was the beloved wife of Joseph Patrick Beitch, whom she married on Nov. 12, 1983; the sister of Raymond (Cheryl) Grynuck of Lyndora, Jennifer (Larry) Wolensky of Lyndora, and Barbara (Scott) Folsom of Advance, N.C.; and the aunt of Katie Wolensky, Andrew Wolensky and Natalie Folsom.
She was preceded in death by her niece, Jessica Folsom.
GRYNUCK-BEITCH - Friends of Kathy A. "Truck" Grynuck-Beitch, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be received from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately.
The family asks that COVID-19 requirements be practiced and those attending are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to disabled veterans at www.dav.org
