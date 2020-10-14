1/1
Kathy A. "Truck" Grynuck-Beitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy A. "Truck" Grynuck-Beitch, 67, of Lyndora passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born Sept. 6, 1953, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Raymond N. and Irene (Lonchena) Grynuck.

Kathy served her country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

She was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Lyndora, the American Legion Post 778, the Joseph T. Black Post 249 and the Lyndora Slovak Club.

Kathy enjoyed traditional holidays with her family, cooking, Westerns and football, especially the Steelers. She loved to play cards and dice with her family and friends.

Kathy was the beloved wife of Joseph Patrick Beitch, whom she married on Nov. 12, 1983; the sister of Raymond (Cheryl) Grynuck of Lyndora, Jennifer (Larry) Wolensky of Lyndora, and Barbara (Scott) Folsom of Advance, N.C.; and the aunt of Katie Wolensky, Andrew Wolensky and Natalie Folsom.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Jessica Folsom.

GRYNUCK-BEITCH - Friends of Kathy A. "Truck" Grynuck-Beitch, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be received from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately.

The family asks that COVID-19 requirements be practiced and those attending are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to disabled veterans at www.dav.org.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved