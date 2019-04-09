Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Ann Dambaugh. View Sign

Kathy Ann Dambaugh, 69, of Prospect passed away Monday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 27, 1949, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Hannah Kenah Davis.

She was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville.

On Dec. 31, 2016, she retired from FIS, Fidelity Information Services, where she was a business technology consultant specialist.

Kathy enjoyed cooking, camping and music. She loved to play her saxophone in the Harrisville Community Band.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald J. Dambaugh, whom she married April 19, 1980; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Emily Dambaugh, of Little Rock, Ark.; and her granddaughter, Katie Rose Dambaugh.

DAMBAUGH - Visitation for Kathy Ann Dambaugh, who died Monday, April 8, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, with the Rev. Dana Opp officiating.

Interment will be in Evans City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Portersville, 1297 Perry Hwy., Portersville, PA 16051.

For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to



387 Main St.

Prospect , PA 16052

