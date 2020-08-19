1/1
Kathy Jo Codispot
1950 - 2020
Kathy Jo Codispot, 70, of Butler, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Born on Aug. 1, 1950, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Carl and Margaret Christine "Peggy" Frantz Garvin.

Kathy was employed as a file clerk at the Butler VA Medical Center.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard "Lenny" Codispot Jr., whom she married Sept. 28, 1968; one son, Lenny Codispot, of Washington, D.C.; one daughter, Tina Smithbauer and her husband, Jerry, of Slippery Rock; four grandchildren, Trinity and Luca Codispot, and Noah and Gabriel Smithbauer; two brothers, Bill Garvin and his wife, Judy, and Don Garvin; and a number of nieces and nephews.

CODISPOT - There was no public visitation for Kathy Jo Codispot, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Private funeral services were held and burial took place in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
