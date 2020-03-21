Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Karole Wharton, 76, of Worthington, passed away March 19, 2020, at Sugar Creek Rest.

She was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Clarence "Bud" Gilkey Jr. and the late Alberta Yost Gilkey.

Kay worked as a teacher for Queen Anne's County Schools in Centreville, Md.

Kay was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Order of the Eastern Star, and was a Past Worthy Matron.

While being employed as a teacher at Queen Anne's County Schools, from 1999 through 2000, she was the teacher of the year.

Kay was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a former director of Christian education for many area churches. Kay served as a Sunday school teacher and a lay minister.

She enjoyed music and played various instruments such as the piano, organ, autoharp and guitar.

Kay liked children's literature, ceramics and painting. She was a seamstress. Kay always liked to play 500 bid card.

Kay is survived by her two sisters, the Rev. Barbara E. Love of Butler, and Kathryn Gilkey of Butler; one brother-in-law, Francis M. Wharton of Centreville, Md.; four nieces; four nephews; and a number of great- nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Wharton, whom she married Nov. 28, 1975, and who passed away May 8, 1987; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wharton; and two brothers-in-law, William F. Wharton and Richard R. Love.

WHARTON - A private viewing for Kay Karole Wharton, who died Thursday, March 19, 2020, was held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A private graveside service was held in Gruenwald Cemetery.

Arrangements have been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated by state and federal guidelines.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



