Kay Susan (Hutchison) Vinroe passed away Sept. 2, 2020.
Born on Sept. 16, 1949, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William and Fern (Knox) Hutchison.
She was a lifetime member of Rider Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed, and in September of 1973 she married the love of her life, Carl Vinroe III. They would have been married for 47 years on Sept. 14, 2020.
Kay (or Susie as many called her) worked at U.S. OPM Retirement Services for 34 years.
Her love of animals was evident by the numerous bags of bird feed, cat feed and deer pellets sitting on her back porch. Many a young fawn enjoyed their first taste of deer pellets on the patio slab outside of her kitchen window.
Kay enjoyed family, especially the young ones, and made it her annual treat to remember them with a card and a monetary gift.
She enjoyed casinos, especially the Meadows and many in Las Vegas.
Kay is survived by her husband, Carl Vinroe III; her sisters, Faye Hutchison, Norma (Tom) Kriley and Doris (Dennis) O'Donnell of Chicora; her brothers, Neil (Judy) Hutchison, Carl (Lynn) Hutchison and William (Joyce) Hutchison, and her sister-in-law, Sandra Hutchison, all of Butler; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law on Carl's side.
Kay had numerous nephews and nieces, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
VINROE - Services for Kay Susan (Hutchison) Vinroe, who died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, will be private for immediate family.
Private interment will be at Rider Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rider Cemetery, 189 Rider Church Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.
Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com
