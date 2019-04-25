Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Testi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Testi, 78, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Butler passed away on March 17 after a brief illness.

She was born on July 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Niles and the late Renato "Sheik" Testi.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1958.

After high school, Kay moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for American Airlines for many years, which spurred her love of travel. She traveled the world extensively during her life.

She is survived by her sister, Maxine List of Riverside, Calif.; her niece, Lori Gallagher of Riverside; her nephew, Doug List of Glendale, Calif.; and a cousin, Sandra Bachman of Fenelton.

TESTI - Private funeral services for Kay Testi, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, were held in the Washington, D.C. area.



Kay Testi, 78, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Butler passed away on March 17 after a brief illness.She was born on July 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Niles and the late Renato "Sheik" Testi.She graduated from Butler High School in 1958.After high school, Kay moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for American Airlines for many years, which spurred her love of travel. She traveled the world extensively during her life.She is survived by her sister, Maxine List of Riverside, Calif.; her niece, Lori Gallagher of Riverside; her nephew, Doug List of Glendale, Calif.; and a cousin, Sandra Bachman of Fenelton.TESTI - Private funeral services for Kay Testi, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, were held in the Washington, D.C. area. Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close