Kay Testi, 78, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Butler passed away on March 17 after a brief illness.
She was born on July 17, 1940, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Niles and the late Renato "Sheik" Testi.
She graduated from Butler High School in 1958.
After high school, Kay moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for American Airlines for many years, which spurred her love of travel. She traveled the world extensively during her life.
She is survived by her sister, Maxine List of Riverside, Calif.; her niece, Lori Gallagher of Riverside; her nephew, Doug List of Glendale, Calif.; and a cousin, Sandra Bachman of Fenelton.
TESTI - Private funeral services for Kay Testi, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, were held in the Washington, D.C. area.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019