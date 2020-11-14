1/1
Keith Campbell Gray
Keith Campbell Gray, 87, of Bartlesville, Okla., died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
He was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Butler, to Harry Scott Gray and Evelyn Ruth Gray in Butler. He resided in the Bartlesville area for the past 35 years.
Keith enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served for four years.
He graduated from Grove City College, with a bachelor's degree in science.
On Aug. 25, 1957, Keith married Mary Lou Wash. The two remained married, until her death in 2007.
In 1966, Keith went to work for the Phillips Petroleum Co., as an electrical engineer. He would work for Phillips and its subsidiaries until his retirement in 1993. During his employment, Phillips took him to Spartanburg, S.C., Guayama, Puerto Rico, Stavenger, Norway; Borger, Texas, and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Keith was an avid golfer and even hit a hole-in-one. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and granddogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Gray; and his youngest daughter, Patricia Anne Gray.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Paula Gray Eriksen and her husband, Michael P. Eriksen, and their sons, Michael Andrew Eriksen and Christopher Gray Eriksen, and their puppy, Allie, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a son, Thomas Scott Gray and his wife, Barbara Ann Gray, and their son, Hunter Scott Gray, and daughters, Annaleise Elizabeth Gray and Emery Elise Gray, and their dog, Poppy, of Frisco, Texas.
GRAY - Private family graveside services for Keith Campbell Gray, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, were held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, Okla.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlesville, Okla.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.




Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
November 14, 2020
My sympathies to the family.
Sheila Evans
