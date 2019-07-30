Keith Collins, 63, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Butler, and was the son of the late Raymond C. Collins and the late Colleen Zarnick Collins.
Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening and was talented at landscaping.
He is survived by four sisters, Gail Swartzalander of Butler, Leslie (Bill) Raisley of Prospect, Elaine (Randy) Nocera of Dayton, Ohio, and Marcia (Reggie) Hearl of Conway, S.C.; a brother, Brian (Robyn) Collins of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
COLLINS - No services are planned at this time for Keith Collins, who died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 30, 2019