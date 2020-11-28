1/1
Keith D. "Bags" Martino
Keith D. "Bags" Martino, 57, of Boyers, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.
Keith was born April 2, 1963, in Grove City. He was a son of Patsy V. and Althea (Heller) Martino.
Bags was a member of West Sunbury American Legion Post 243, Cherry Valley VFW and Valley Dam Sportsman's Snowmobile Association.
He worked at Slippery Rock University in Maintenance with plans to retire in April of 2021. He loved his family and hunting and fishing.
Keith is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" (DeMatteis) Martino; his parents, Patsy and Althea Martino, of Boyers; one daughter, Ashley Martino (Chad Geibel), of West Sunbury; and one son, Lewis Rocco Martino, of Boyers. He is also survived by three brothers: John (Diane) Martino of Boyers, Joe (Jamie) Martino of Boyers, and Brian (Diana) Martino of Hillards; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Gladys DeMatteis, of Boyers; and many nieces and nephews.
MARTINO - Honoring the wishes of Keith D. "Bags" Martino, who died Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, services were private.
The William F. Young Funeral Home in West Sunbury assisted with the arrangements.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
