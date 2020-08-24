Keith E. Beatty, 26, of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Keith was born on Nov. 22, 1993, in Butler, and was the son of Forest G. Beatty and Lynnea S. (Vidic) Beatty.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury and Laborers' Union Local 1058.
He worked at Swank Construction and Pry's Towing.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out with his buddies and especially loved riding his Harley. What he loved most was his son, Karsen.
Keith is survived by his mother, Lynnea S. (Vidic) Beatty (Don Heller) of West Sunbury; his father, Forest G. Beatty, of Gulfport, Miss.; his son, Karsen Edward Beatty, age 4; his maternal grandmother, Norma Vidic Davis, of West Sunbury; one sister, Jaryn Beatty (Nick Cammisa) of Cabot; and two brothers, Seth R. Beatty (Carly Goyak) of Slippery Rock and Brett T. Beatty (Kelly O'Malley) of West Sunbury. Keith is also survived by two aunts, Chris and Cathy; one uncle, Doug; several cousins; and his bonus family, Mike, Mary, Matthew, Adam, Ethan, Justin Pry and their families along with the Beaver Dam Road Family.
Keith was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward T. Vidic; and his cousin, Emily Walter.
BEATTY - Family and friends of Keith E. Beatty, who died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private funeral services will be Friday with H. Jack Buzzard, officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 State Guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the family to establish a trust fund for Keith's son, Karsen.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com