Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Eugene Perkins. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Eugene Perkins, 61, of Kulpmont, Pa., formerly of Fenelton, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed into eternal rest with our Lord Father on Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Keith was born on Feb. 24, 1958, in Butler.He was the son of the late John H. and Barbara Curtis Perkins.

He graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1977. Keith then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1981 until 1985.

Keith married the love of his life, Rita, on April 2, 1984.

He had lived in the Harrisburg, Lebanon and Kulpmont areas most of his life.

He worked as an air traffic control maintenance personnel at Fort Indiantown Gap and retired in 2014.

Keith had a passion for aircraft and could always be caught looking to the skies when he heard something flying above.

He was a very active member of Kulpmont First United Methodist Church, where he was studying to become a pastor.

His love for his family could be seen by all who knew him. He was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. If they needed anything, he would drop what he was doing and be there for them.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years,Rita Perkins;his three daughters, Rosanna Zettlemoyer and her husband, Morris, Kathryn Derr, and Elizabeth Lecher and her husband, Edward; eight grandchildren, Dylon, Madison, Joseph, Chase, Logan,and John, and Herbert and Arianna, whom he raised;four sisters, Diria "Dee" Swager and her husband, Allan, Barbara Barnhart and her husband,the Rev. Floyd, Jo Donaldson and her husband, Gerald, and Kimberly Hamilton; a brother, Dana Perkins and his wife, Sally; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Keith was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Barbara Curtis Perkins.

PERKINS - Friends of Keith Eugene Perkins, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. from the funeral home with Keith's nephew, the Rev. Matthew Perkins, a Free Methodist pastor, and Keith's brother-in-law, the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, a United Methodist pastor co-officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion posts.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hile Funeral Home, P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting







Keith Eugene Perkins, 61, of Kulpmont, Pa., formerly of Fenelton, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed into eternal rest with our Lord Father on Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.Keith was born on Feb. 24, 1958, in Butler.He was the son of the late John H. and Barbara Curtis Perkins.He graduated from Butler Senior High School in 1977. Keith then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1981 until 1985.Keith married the love of his life, Rita, on April 2, 1984.He had lived in the Harrisburg, Lebanon and Kulpmont areas most of his life.He worked as an air traffic control maintenance personnel at Fort Indiantown Gap and retired in 2014.Keith had a passion for aircraft and could always be caught looking to the skies when he heard something flying above.He was a very active member of Kulpmont First United Methodist Church, where he was studying to become a pastor.His love for his family could be seen by all who knew him. He was very involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. If they needed anything, he would drop what he was doing and be there for them.He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years,Rita Perkins;his three daughters, Rosanna Zettlemoyer and her husband, Morris, Kathryn Derr, and Elizabeth Lecher and her husband, Edward; eight grandchildren, Dylon, Madison, Joseph, Chase, Logan,and John, and Herbert and Arianna, whom he raised;four sisters, Diria "Dee" Swager and her husband, Allan, Barbara Barnhart and her husband,the Rev. Floyd, Jo Donaldson and her husband, Gerald, and Kimberly Hamilton; a brother, Dana Perkins and his wife, Sally; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.Keith was preceded in death by his loving parents, John and Barbara Curtis Perkins.PERKINS - Friends of Keith Eugene Perkins, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. from the funeral home with Keith's nephew, the Rev. Matthew Perkins, a Free Methodist pastor, and Keith's brother-in-law, the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, a United Methodist pastor co-officiating.Military honors will be accorded by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legion posts.Memorial contributions may be made to Hile Funeral Home, P.O. Box 262, Chicora, PA 16025.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close