Keith J. "Dink" Fowler, 50, of Harrisville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, from a heart attack.
He was born in Butler on Oct. 26, 1969, and was the son of Virginia Bickel and the late Raymond Fowler Sr.
Keith was a member of the Laborers Local Union 323 for over 24 years. He loved being outdoors, especially while hunting and fishing.
He was the husband of Danyale Casper; the father of Nathaniel (Victoria Foust) Fowler; and the son of Virginia (Herbert) Bickel. He was the brother of Raymond (Jillian) Fowler Jr., Raylene (Robert) Furka, and Robert (Stacey) Fowler. Keith is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a loving family. He will be forever missed by his German Shepherd, Koda.
FOWLER - Burial for Keith J. "Dink" Fowler, who died Friday, June 26, 2020, will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 29, 2020.