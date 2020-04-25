Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Kirkwood Buck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Kirkwood Buck, 87, of Kittanning passed away April 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Kittanning, and was the son of the late Orrie W. and Ruth (Kirkwood) Buck. He lived in the area all of his life.

Keith was a physician. He graduated from Kittanning High School, Class of 1951, University of Pittsburgh, B.S. in Biology 1955, and University of Pittsburgh, Dr. of Medicine in 1959.

Upon graduation from medical school, he did his internship at Allegheny Valley Hospital, from July 1, 1959 to July 1, 1960.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 until 1963, as a captain at Carswell Air Force Base, Fort Worth, Texas. He then returned to Kittanning, where he opened a family practice from March of 1963 to December of 2004.

Upon his retirement in 2004, Keith was honored to have the Labor & Delivery Suite at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital renamed as the "Keith K. Buck Birthing Center," having delivered 9,163 babies in his 41 years of service to the community.

He belonged to Grace Presbyterian Church.

His memberships included AMA, PMS, ACMS, American Academy of Family Practice, Masonic Lodge 805, and he was a recipient of the DeMolay Legion of Honor.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his family.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Sally, whom he married June 16, 1956; his children, Holly Visnesky and her husband, John, of Pittsburgh, Richard "Chip" Buck and his wife, Stephanie, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Beth Satterfield and her husband, David, of Morgantown, W.Va.; her grandchildren, Morgan and Benjamin Visnesky, Zachary, Matthew (Elizabeth) and Emily Buck, and Keith and Allie Satterfield; and one brother, Richard Buck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Buck and Jean Zeigler.

BUCK - Arrangements are private for Keith Kirkwood Buck, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's honor to Grace Presbyterian Church, 155 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201, or Kittanning Public Library, 280 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit







