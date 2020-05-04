Keith "Redwater" Litzenberg
1937 - 2020
Keith "Redwater" Litzenberg, 82, of Hooker, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, of congestive heart failure.
Keith was born on June 8, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Merle K. "Chick" Litzenberg and the late Grace L. (Burkett) Litzenberg.
Keith was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a member of the West Sunbury American Legion Post 243.
He was a local businessman as the owner of Litzenberg Drilling for over 70 years.
His life was full of many adventures with family and friends. He was an avid NASCAR fan, attending many Daytona 500s. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, having pool parties, traveling to Florida, and riding his many Harleys.
Keith is survived by three daughters, Bonnie (Rick) Hempfling of Petrolia, Sheila (Michael) SOSigian of Karns City, and Carla (Patrick) O'Bannon of Port Orange, Fla.; one son, Kirby Litzenberg of Hooker; family member, Mike Camerot; 10 grandchildren, Haley, Amber, Tyler, Wesley, Kyle, Jessica, Tiffany, Megan, Nick, and Nathan; six great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, H. Ray Hepner Jr.; three nieces, Renee, Dina, and Shana; and his best buddy, Barney.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, who passed away in 2009; one daughter, Sheri A. Hepner; two sisters, Kathryn Stiehler and Verlee Merritts; and one son-in-law, Bruce Parker.
LITZENBERG - A semi-private visitation for family and close friends of Keith "Redwater" Litzenberg, who died Friday May 1, 2020, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kirby Litzenberg's house.
Private burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on May 4, 2020.
Bonnie & family - Our Deepest condolences to you & your family. Thoughts & prayers with you all.
Barb Campbell
Friend
