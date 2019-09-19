Kellie Jean Tankersley-Phillips, 49, of Karns City, formerly of Dalton, Ga., departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1970, in Dalton.

She was the owner of Hearing Aid Service by Kellie. Kellie had just recently relocated her business from Karns City to Butler.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Phillips; her son, Tyler Barker of Dalton; her daughter, Tia Nikole Lucille Phillips of Karns City; her mother and stepfather, Michelle and Al Teasley of Dalton; her brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Sheila Tankersley of Calhoun, Ga.; her sister, Chrissie Tankersley of Chatsworth, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Kellie was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Tankersley; and her grandparents, Albert and Lucille Smith and Jack and Ethel Tankersley.

She was a loving mother to Tyler and Tia and best friend and wife to Richard. She loved all her family and friends in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and she will be greatly missed.

TANKERSLEY-PHILLIPS - The family of Kellie Jean Tankersley-Phillips, who died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, Ga.

A service to celebrate the life of Kellie Jean Tankersley-Phillips will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Dr. Danny Cochran officiating.



