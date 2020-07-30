Kelly (Schoeffel) Rader, 34, of Evans City, died suddenly Monday, July 27, 2020.
Kelly was born on Aug. 31, 1985.
Kelly was the loving wife for nine years to Justin, and a devoted mother to Kaydence and Laurie.
She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her father, Thomas Schoeffel; her daughter, Scarlett Marie; and her grandmother, Sis Johnston.
She is survived by her mother, Debra (Johnston) Schoeffel; her sisters, Jennifer Schoeffel, Abby (Schoeffel) Elsess and Kasey Schoeffel; her in-laws, John and Joann Rader; her sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Christopher) Hill; her brother-in-law, Joshua (Aubrey) Rader; and her uncles, aunts and cousins.
She will also be greatly missed by her two nieces and four nephews, who loved being spoiled by their Aunt Kelly. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Kelly treated everyone with kindness and respect. She enjoyed and was dedicated to raising, training and racing her family's horses. Some of her happiest times were spent in the barn and on the racetrack.
After graduating from Seneca Valley High School in 2004, Kelly earned her Bachelor of Arts in administration of justice from the University of Pittsburgh in 2007. She then earned her Master of Science in criminal justice administration from Point Park University in 2008, graduating Alpha Phi Sigma.
Before running the family horse racing stable, Kelly was proud to serve families and children as a family therapist.
Kelly was a longtime member and church elder at Crestview Community Church in Callery.
Kelly belonged to the Evans City Sportsman's Club, where she excelled in youth trap shooting. She was a longtime member of the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA), where she was a licensed trainer and owner. She was the proud founder of Kelly Rader Racing.
She also enjoyed time spent with her family, camping and traveling. She enjoyed time at their family cabin with friends and family in Sinnemahoning, Pa., where she became a member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club.
RADER - Services for Kelly (Schoeffel) Rader, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be held privately by her immediate family and friends.
She will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
