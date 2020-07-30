1/1
Kelly Rader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly (Schoeffel) Rader, 34, of Evans City, died suddenly Monday, July 27, 2020.
Kelly was born on Aug. 31, 1985.
Kelly was the loving wife for nine years to Justin, and a devoted mother to Kaydence and Laurie.
She was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by her father, Thomas Schoeffel; her daughter, Scarlett Marie; and her grandmother, Sis Johnston.
She is survived by her mother, Debra (Johnston) Schoeffel; her sisters, Jennifer Schoeffel, Abby (Schoeffel) Elsess and Kasey Schoeffel; her in-laws, John and Joann Rader; her sister-in-law, Jacqueline (Christopher) Hill; her brother-in-law, Joshua (Aubrey) Rader; and her uncles, aunts and cousins.
She will also be greatly missed by her two nieces and four nephews, who loved being spoiled by their Aunt Kelly. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Kelly treated everyone with kindness and respect. She enjoyed and was dedicated to raising, training and racing her family's horses. Some of her happiest times were spent in the barn and on the racetrack.
After graduating from Seneca Valley High School in 2004, Kelly earned her Bachelor of Arts in administration of justice from the University of Pittsburgh in 2007. She then earned her Master of Science in criminal justice administration from Point Park University in 2008, graduating Alpha Phi Sigma.
Before running the family horse racing stable, Kelly was proud to serve families and children as a family therapist.
Kelly was a longtime member and church elder at Crestview Community Church in Callery.
Kelly belonged to the Evans City Sportsman's Club, where she excelled in youth trap shooting. She was a longtime member of the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association (MSOA), where she was a licensed trainer and owner. She was the proud founder of Kelly Rader Racing.
She also enjoyed time spent with her family, camping and traveling. She enjoyed time at their family cabin with friends and family in Sinnemahoning, Pa., where she became a member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club.
RADER - Services for Kelly (Schoeffel) Rader, who died Monday, July 27, 2020, will be held privately by her immediate family and friends.
She will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved