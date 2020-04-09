Kenneth C. Thompson, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, in Concordia at the Orchard.
He was born in July of 1928, and was the son of the late William and Amber (Maxwell) Thompson.
Ken served his country during the World War II era and was honorably discharged in 1949 as a sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central Railroad and Conrail, where he retired after 38 years as superintendent. During his time with Conrail, he developed computer programs and actually had one named after him.
He married Phyllis (Lasher) Thompson of Ford City in May of 1950, and they were married until her passing, one day before their 67-year anniversary in 2017.
Ken was the loving father of Kirk (Sally) Thompson of Bethel Park, and Sara (Jeff) Pellegrini of Butler.
He was the brother of Robert (Barbara) Thompson and Carol (Charles) Kuntz.
He is also survived by five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Donald Thompson, both of Butler.
THOMPSON - Burial was held privately for Kenneth C. Thompson, who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020