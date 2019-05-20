Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Craig "Kenny" Durboraw. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Kenny" Craig Durboraw, 52, of Zelienople, passed away on Friday.

Born July 6, 1966, in Fort Ord, Monterey County, Calif., he was the son of William Addison Durboraw and Dennen Torres Durboraw.

Kenny proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, from 1989 to 2010. During that time, he served as a surface warfare specialist and was a former chief.

He was a member of Unionville American Legion Post 512.

Kenny enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking and, above all, spending time with his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Trinda M. Spring Durboraw, whom he married on Feb. 14, 2015; his parents, William and Dennen Durboraw of Texas; his children, Kristi Olmsted, Addison Durboraw and Kavanaugh Durboraw; his stepchildren, Tyler Walter of Zanesville, Ohio, and Coltin Walter of Zelienople; his grandson, Easton Olmsted; his brothers, Scott Durboraw of Texas and Glas Durboraw of Alabama; and his mother and father-in-law, Richard and Sherri Spring of Delaware, Ohio.

DURBORAW - Friends of Kenneth "Kenny" Craig Durboraw, who died Friday, May 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Kenny will be laid to rest with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Online condolences and directions are at







