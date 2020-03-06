Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Dale "Ken" Blauser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Dale Blauser, 87, of Six Points, Parker, Pa., went home to be with his Lord at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Ken lived with his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley.

In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Kim and Kelley Armstrong of Parker, Tracey and Mike Johnston of Strattanville, Pa., and Bonnie and Bobby Hile of Six Points, Pa.

Ken and Shirley's pride and joy were their 10 grandchildren, Totiana (Jeff) Large, BJ (Rachel) Hile, Lexie (Steve) Moll, Jordan (Crystal) Johnston, Adam (Shaina) Hile, Blake Armstrong, Hayden (Aly) Johnston, Aberia (Tyler) Hempfling, Jenna (John) Kaufman and Taylor Armstrong; as well as his 18 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.

Ken was an avid hunter and loved teaching all of the generations about the art of hunting. He even traveled to places like Canada, Colorado and Wyoming to hunt big game. Ken's other favorite interests included playing guitar, flipping houses, restoring his beloved 1969 Scout and helping others any chance he got.

Ken also loved his country and was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He was a sergeant in the 37th Infantry during the Korean conflict, and was the youngest soldier to be promoted to sergeant in charge of the motor pool. Because of his dedication, he also spent 20 years as a volunteer at the VA hospital in Butler.

BLAUSER - A very private viewing and graveside service for Kenneth Dale Blauser, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, is planned for his immediate family per his and Shirley's wishes.

Family and friends are invited to an informal memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy. Please bring your favorite stories and memories of Ken as we honor his legacy.

Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Ken and Shirley's favorite charity, St. Jude Hospital for children.

Please visit







Kenneth Dale Blauser, 87, of Six Points, Parker, Pa., went home to be with his Lord at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020.Ken lived with his beloved wife of 64 years, Shirley.In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Kim and Kelley Armstrong of Parker, Tracey and Mike Johnston of Strattanville, Pa., and Bonnie and Bobby Hile of Six Points, Pa.Ken and Shirley's pride and joy were their 10 grandchildren, Totiana (Jeff) Large, BJ (Rachel) Hile, Lexie (Steve) Moll, Jordan (Crystal) Johnston, Adam (Shaina) Hile, Blake Armstrong, Hayden (Aly) Johnston, Aberia (Tyler) Hempfling, Jenna (John) Kaufman and Taylor Armstrong; as well as his 18 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.Ken was an avid hunter and loved teaching all of the generations about the art of hunting. He even traveled to places like Canada, Colorado and Wyoming to hunt big game. Ken's other favorite interests included playing guitar, flipping houses, restoring his beloved 1969 Scout and helping others any chance he got.Ken also loved his country and was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He was a sergeant in the 37th Infantry during the Korean conflict, and was the youngest soldier to be promoted to sergeant in charge of the motor pool. Because of his dedication, he also spent 20 years as a volunteer at the VA hospital in Butler.BLAUSER - A very private viewing and graveside service for Kenneth Dale Blauser, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, is planned for his immediate family per his and Shirley's wishes.Family and friends are invited to an informal memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Six Points Church of God of Prophecy. Please bring your favorite stories and memories of Ken as we honor his legacy.Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is in charge of the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Ken and Shirley's favorite charity, St. Jude Hospital for children.Please visit www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close