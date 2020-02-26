Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. "Dutch" Bleakney. View Sign Service Information Turner Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Sixth Street Ellwood City , PA 16117 (724)-758-4504 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Turner Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Sixth Street Ellwood City , PA 16117 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Service 11:00 AM Turner Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Sixth Street Ellwood City , PA 16117 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. "Dutch" Bleakney, 95, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Butler VA Inpatient Hospice Care Center.

The son of the late Eugene Bleakney and Edythe Magee Bleakney, Kenneth was born Aug. 26, 1924, in Ellwood City.

He was the proud brother to three amazing sisters, Ruth Bleakney Holzhauser (deceased), Shirley Bleakney Houck (deceased), and Norma Bleakney McClintick of Canton, Ohio.

Kenneth was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, Class of 1942.

Upon graduation, Kenneth enlisted and proudly served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marine as chief petty officer from 1944 until 1946, during

He came home from the war to marry his sweetheart, Bernice Wiltrout Bleakney, who passed away Feb. 25, 2013. They were happily married and deeply in love for 66 years.

They were blessed with one son, Carl "Dutchie" Bleakney and his daughter-in-law, Roxanne Rohal Bleakney, of Slippery Rock; and one grandson, Adam Kenneth (Karen) Bleakney of Hanover, Pa. Family was everything to Kenneth.

Kenneth worked for 35 years at the George K. Garrett Co. as plant superintendent.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting and fishing and shared his time and experience with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Ellwood City. He was one of the founding members of the Ellwood/Wampum Rod & Gun Club and was deeply involved with the Kids Fish Derby.

While in the European Theater of War, he made 13 trips across the Atlantic in one year, transporting high octane fuel and airplanes.

His dedication to God and country extended after the war to be deeply involved with the American Legion Post 157 Ellwood City, and the Veteran's Honor Guard (1989 to present). He served as past commander in chief of the American Legion from 1996 to 1997, and again from 2007 to 2008. He was named Commander of the Year in 1997, and was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Honor Guard and was one of the original members. He served as its commander from 1991 to 1992.

He was instrumental in planning the 50th anniversary parade of World War II veterans. He presided over 2,000 military funerals and had overseen the annual Memorial Day flag decoration of veteran's graves at Locust Grove Cemetery for the past 30 years. Recently, he received a citation from the Senate of Pennsylvania for his dedicated and distinguished military service.

He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge 599 F&AM, and also a member of the Valley of New Castle Consistory and the Consistory Legion of Honor.

BLEAKNEY - Friends of Kenneth E. "Dutch" Bleakney, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 6th St., Ellwood City.

Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. James Swanson officiating. The VFW Honor Guard will also render military honors.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Butler VA Community Living Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001, or to the Beaver & Lawrence Counties Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Clyde Hendershot, 2701 Orchard St., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

