Kenneth E. Shriver, 71, of Sigel, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 29, 1947, in Butler, he was a son of the late Robert G. and Mary (Ernst) Shriver.
He was self-employed. He co-founded both Shriver Bus Co. in Armstrong County, and the Farmer's Inn Restaurant in Sigel, Pa.
Kenneth enjoyed hunting and bowling. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he played duckpin bowling. He was also a member of the Ten Pin Bowling League.
Surviving is his wife, Diane (Berg) Shriver. They were married Sept. 27, 2001.
He is also survived by three children, Heather Shriver of Butler, Chad (Rosalind) Shriver of Meridian, and Ryan (Jessica) Shriver of Butler; four grandchildren, Alec, Austin, Alexis and Nev; and his brother, Robert Shriver of Sigel, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
SHRIVER - There will be no visitation for Kenneth E. Shriver, who died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019