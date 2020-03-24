Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Edward Ralston Sr.. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Edward Ralston Sr., 91, of Slippery Rock passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Clay Township, and was the son of the late Edward W. Ralston and Elizabeth (Fleeger) Ralston.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his entire family, relatives and lifelong friends.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting and making ornamental iron works.

Kenneth attended Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock, and previously Rider Lutheran Church, and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the West Sunbury American Legion.

Ken retired from A&E Heating & Cooling and continued to work at Clearview Mall and Goodwill Industries.

Surviving are his four daughters, Joanne Lutz of Phoenix, Ariz., Mary (Joseph) Stewart of Evans City, Betty (Paul) Lambert of Hubbard, Ohio, and Norma (Arthur) Link Jr. of Slippery Rock; two sons, Kenneth (Rachel) Ralston Jr. of Slippery Rock, and Robert Ralston of Butler; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma L. (Bell) Ralston, who passed away Dec. 5, 2003; one brother; and five sisters.

The Ralston family appreciates all the support and friendships over the years.

RALSTON - Due to COVID-19, private services and burial for Kenneth Edward Ralston Sr., who died Saturday, March 21, 2020, were held in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

