Kenneth Eugene Ehrhart, 87, of Portersville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Butler.

He was born June 17, 1932, in Cranberry Township, and was the son of the late Eugene S. and Jane (Graham) Ehrhart.

Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

He was an accomplished journeyman, belonging to the IBEW Local 712 in Beaver Falls for many years.

Ken was an avid outdoorsman, with a love for hunting and fishing. In his spare time, he also enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.

Surviving are his brother, Ronald E. (Gae) Ehrhart of Negley, Ohio; two sons, Kenneth E. Ehrhart and David E. Ehrhart, both of Prospect; a daughter, Lisa Kuznicki of South Hills; and nine grandchildren.

Also surviving are his loving stepchildren, Kim D. Myers of New Castle, Jodi L. Durnell of Slippery Rock, and Russell L. Hartle of New Castle; five grandchildren, Megan Myers, Jacob Myers, Brayden Durnell, Kyle Durnell and Dalton Hartle; and two great-granddaughters, Isabella Myers and Eva Speicher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl A. (Hall) Ehrhart.

EHRHART - Services will be private for Kenneth Eugene Ehrhart, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Arrangements have been handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.

