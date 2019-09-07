|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gary "Ken, Buzz" Young.
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
"Ryan M Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc."
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
"Ryan M Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc."
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Townville United Methodist Church
Kenneth (Ken) "Buzz" Gary Young, 75, of Townville, Pa., passed away on Wednesday at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Ken was born on Aug. 1, 1944, in Sewickley Valley Hospital, and was the son of the late James Kenneth Young and Lila McKean Young.
He married his best friend, Lorraine Pfeifer on Nov. 21, 1964; she survives.
Ken was a regional manager of Oil & Gas & Water Quality for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
He truly loved to work and garden. He enjoyed his winters in Florida, fishing, kayaking, hunting and shooting trap. More than anything, Ken enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and attending their sporting events.
He was a member of the cemetery board, Townville Borough Council, fire department, Masonic Lodge in Titusville, a social member of the Moose, Erie/Crawford Trap League, Sparta Sports Club and Black Ash Sportsmen's Club.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Lorraine Young of Townville; three sons, Michael Todd Young and his wife, Brenda, of Kernersville, N.C., Bradley Jay Young and his wife, Wanda, of Pittsburgh, and Kevin Scott Young of Wallburg, N.C.; six grandchildren, Abby and Aryn Young, Sidney and Dylan Young, and Kyle and Vanessa Young; his sister, Shirley Lindsey of Butler; and many extended family members.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Lila Young.
YOUNG - Friends and family of Kenneth (Ken) "Buzz" Gary Young, who died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at Townville United Methodist Church, 33729 N. Main St., Townville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335, or Townville Ambulance, 33441 North Main St., P.O. Box 6, Townville, PA 16360, or to the Townville United Methodist Church, 33729 N. Main St., Townville, PA 16360.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ken's Book of memories at www.warrenfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
