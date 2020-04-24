Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth H. "Ken" Deiss. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth H. Deiss, 77, of Connoquenessing Township was taken into our Lord's arms as he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Born June 23, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William F. Deiss and Ruth Powell Deiss.

Ken was raised in West View and graduated from North Hills High School and shortly after, served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

His family was raised in Ross Township and had a strong attachment to these communities.

He was a lifelong member of FAPC, Ross Township, serving as an elder for decades.

From childhood, railroads were a passion that grew from traversing the U.S. and Canada with his dad. He continued these journeys through adulthood, riding the rails at countless scenic railroads throughout the U.S. and vacationing using Amtrak. When not riding the rails, he collected all the model trains he loved, particularly NYC.

He loved camping and traveled in his RV often, making no plans and going where the wind carried him. In retirement he picked up and moved to a small farm in Butler County, recreating summers spent on the family dairy farm in Cranberry Township. He was often seen out on his tractors, loving the country life.

He continued serving the Lord at TPCP singing in the choir.

Ken loved God, country, family and friends, unwaveringly with strength, tons of humor and generosity. His light is sorely missed by all who knew him and will continue to shine by those that he loved.

Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Kristine Pettersen Deiss, whom he married on July 11, 1998; his children, Deborah (Patrick) Riley of Pittsburgh, Bryan (Lindsay) Monheim of Cranberry Township, and Michelle Longanecker of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Abigail, Shane and Dylan Riley, Robert Longanecker, and Bryce, Brody and Brock Monheim; his sister, Joanne (James) Miltenberger of Shaler Township; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, William F. Deiss Jr.

DEISS - Due to recent public health concerns, services are private for Kenneth H. Deiss, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







