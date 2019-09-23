Kenneth Howard Means, 71, of Butler passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Butler, to the late Howard Means and the late Ruth (Klein) Means.
Kenneth worked at Babcock and Wilcox, and he retired from Armco, where he worked as a truck driver for several years.
He loved going to car shows and hunting.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Robert) Fontaine of Butler; his stepsister, Joan Sherman of Slippery Rock; and two nieces, Robin (Brian) Krause and Bonnie (Dean) Fontaine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Robert Fontaine.
MEANS - A memorial service for Kenneth Howard Means, who died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 900 Mt. Zion Church Road, Prospect. Pastor Ben Oesterling will be officiating.
Private burial will take place in the Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 900 Mt. Zion Church Road, Prospect, PA 16052.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 23, 2019