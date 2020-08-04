1/1
Kenneth L. Collier
Kenneth L. Collier Jr., 74, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Sept. 9, 1945, in Butler, he was a son of the late Kenneth L. Collier Sr. and Jean (Dunmyre) Collier.
He was a 1963 graduate of Karns City High School.
He retired from AK Steel as a steelworker in August 2002 following 33 years of service.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and was honorably discharged following two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Gallagher) Collier, whom he married June 20, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2020.
He is also survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Jonathan) Valentino and his son, Brian (Kimberly) Collier, both of Chicora; two granddaughters, Isabella and Amelia Valentino, also of Chicora; two sisters, Georgine (Gary) Christie of Chicora, and Shelby (Bob) Ross of Saxonburg; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
COLLIER - Funeral services were private for Kenneth L. Collier Jr., who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, or any charitable organization of choice.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 4, 2020.
