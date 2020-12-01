Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire, Hilliards, passed away of natural causes on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.
Born Jan. 25, 1943, in Venango Township, Butler County, he was the son of the late Floyd E. and Mary J. Parker Douglass.
Ken was a lifelong farmer, and in addition to farming, was a retired employee of Adobe Coal Co.
A member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Eau Claire, he was also a member of F&AM Lodge 521 of Parker, Royal Arch Chapter of Oil City, and the New Castle Consistory.
Surviving are two children and their spouses, Kenneth L. (Laura) Douglass Jr. of Butler, and Sharon L. (William) Wilson of Fredericksburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Lindsay Wilson, and Cheyenne and Hayden Buck; seven sisters, Louise Donaldson of Franklin, Pearl Montgomery of Eau Claire, Sylvia Darcangelo of Florida, Linda Ray of York, Pa., Sandy Douglass of Mount Lebanon, Sally Bell of Allentown, Pa., and Leanna Gibson of Eldorado; a sister-in-law, Janice Douglass of Eau Claire; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Douglass; and a sister, Gladys Weeter.
DOUGLASS - A visitation for Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., who died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
A private family funeral service will follow with private burial in Eau Claire Cemetery.
All protocols per the COVID-19 pandemic will be followed, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
