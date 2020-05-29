Kenneth L. Rall, 87, of Harmony, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Born July 22, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Gilbert Rall and Grace Butler Rall.
Ken proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
In 1966, he founded and served as president of DSC, Inc., retiring in 1998. He was a former member of the board of directors for North Side Deposit Bank.
He also was a member of the Connoquenessing Country Club and a strong supporter of Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Fombell.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and golf. Ken will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Elaine Justi Rall, whom he married on Jan. 24, 1992; his son, Terry (Kim) Rall of Harmony; his grandchildren, Bryan Rall, Casey Rall Schneider, Kenny Rall and Keven Rall; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Schneider.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Schodde Rall; and his son, Chris Rall.
RALL - Friends of Kenneth L. Rall, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Ken will be laid to rest privately at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ken's honor to YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer, 126 Nagel Road, Fombell, PA 16123.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born July 22, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Gilbert Rall and Grace Butler Rall.
Ken proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
In 1966, he founded and served as president of DSC, Inc., retiring in 1998. He was a former member of the board of directors for North Side Deposit Bank.
He also was a member of the Connoquenessing Country Club and a strong supporter of Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer in Fombell.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and golf. Ken will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Elaine Justi Rall, whom he married on Jan. 24, 1992; his son, Terry (Kim) Rall of Harmony; his grandchildren, Bryan Rall, Casey Rall Schneider, Kenny Rall and Keven Rall; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Grace Schneider.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Schodde Rall; and his son, Chris Rall.
RALL - Friends of Kenneth L. Rall, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Ken will be laid to rest privately at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ken's honor to YMCA Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer, 126 Nagel Road, Fombell, PA 16123.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.