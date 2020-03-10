Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. "Ken" Schiffer. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth L. Schiffer, 63, of Butler passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1956, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Wallace C. Schiffer and Mildred M. (Kral) Schiffer.

Ken worked as a civil engineer for Spang & Co., where he retired in June 2016.

Ken's family and friends knew him as a selfless man of integrity whose loving and patient nature made him a wonderful husband, brother, father, stepfather and grandpap. He was a supportive, faithful friend and co-worker. Although his height and size may have been intimidating to those who didn't know him, he was truly a gentle giant.

Ken will be remembered for his frugal nature and quiet strength. He left a beautiful legacy of reverent faith, believing in God's goodness and living his life with the hope of one day hearing his Savior say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." Ken's example of how to live well and die in peace will never be forgotten.

Ken was a faithful attendee of the Community Alliance Church.

He was a member of the Penn State Alumni and founding father of the Pack-Rat Promise Pals.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and family gatherings.

Ken is survived by his loving spouse, Vicki Schiffer, whom he married on Jan. 10, 2003; five sons, Aaron (Sharon) Schiffer of Ipswich, Mass., David Schiffer of Wheeling, W.Va., Thomas Schiffer of Aurora, Colo., Kyle (Haley) Myers of Sanford, Fla., and Keith (Sarah) Myers of Butler; three daughters, Pamela (Ed) Kelley of Sigel, Pa., Cori Myers of Butler, and Candice Myers of La Vergne, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; one brother, William (Cindy) Schiffer of Blacksburg, Va.; one sister, Kathleen (William) Albertson of Magnolia, Texas; one sister-in-law, Lauri (Daniel) Bowen of Greenville, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Luke Schiffer.

SCHIFFER - A memorial service for Kenneth L. Schiffer, who died Friday, March 6, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with Pastor Steve Van Slyke officiating.

Following the memorial service, friends are welcome to an open house at 128 Claytonia Road, Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Donations may be made in Ken's honor to DIPG Research at , 600 Waterfront Drive #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences can be given at



